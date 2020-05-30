Tony Walker 1958—2020Tony Lamar Walker, of Minneapolis, Minnesota departed this earthly life May 26, 2020. He was born December 9, 1958 in Rockford the son of Nathaniel and Ella Walker. Tony lived most of his life in Rockford before relocating to Minneapolis 3 months ago. He was employed by MyPillow while in Minnesota; also as a chef by Bakers Square and many other local restaurants while in Rockford. Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from East High School and later attended Trade School.Tony leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, MoriahWalker-Stubblefield and Caprisha McDowell; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his parents; three sisters, Sharon (Pastor Louis) Malone, Brenda Walker and Linda Walker; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including special friend, Tammy Webb.Tony was predeceased by his brother, Michael Walker.Moving visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private service may be viewed 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 on Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page