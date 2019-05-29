|
|
Tracey Raeann Barber 1987—2019
Tracey Raeann Barber, 31, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born June 22, 1987 in Rockford to James Johnson and Tambrey Creek. Employed as a CNA for 12 years. Tracey enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching reality TV shows and spending time in nature with her daughter.
Survivors include daughter, Aleia Nicole Bailey; father, James Johnson; mother, Tambrey Creek; twin sister, Stacey (Josh) Bridge; brother, Harry William James (Katie) Johnson; sisters, Stephanie (Brian) Hollenbeck, Kristen Shultz; twin brothers, Malcom and Eric Johnson; grandmother, Ruby Creek; and several, aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews. Predeceased by maternal grandfather, David Creek; and maternal great grandmother, Ellen Hayes.
Private family services are to be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019