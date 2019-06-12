|
Tre'quan Stamper-Ashford 1999—2019
Tre'quan Deshawn Stamper-Ashford, of Rockford departed this earthly June 2019. He was born December 25, 1999 in Rockford the son of Donald Ashford and Latisha Stamper. Tre'quan attended Harlem High School.
Tre'quan leaves to cherish many memories, his parents, Latisha (Craig) Marks and Donald (Tanya) Ashford; brothers, Terrance Horton Jr., Donald Ashford VI, Donquavier, Donvanotay, Donavon and Donquez Ashford, Shayne Hamilton, Vincent Antoin, Craig Marks Jr., and Kristopher Marks; sisters, Donesha Ashford, Tamari Stamper, Skylar Hairston, Zarya Ashford, Latoya Stephens and Keasha Bryant; maternal grandparents, Johnny (Debra) Morris, Niki (Jeffry) Baker, and Ruel Marks; paternal grandfather, Donald ( Rena ) Ashford; maternal great grandfather Walter Morris Jr.; paternal great grandmother, Corrine Hearns; a host of aunts, uncles other relatives and friends including companion Corisha Bell who is expecting Tre'quans only child. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Annette Lumpkins-Ashford.
Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hope Fellowship 1135 E. State Street. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019