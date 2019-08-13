Home

1990 - 2019
Trifari Hughes 1990—2019
Trifari Arthur Hughes, 29, of Rockford, departed this life Monday, July 29, 2019 in OSF St Anthony Hospital. Born June 15, 1990 in Rockford, IL, the son of Corey Maxwell and Andrea Hughes. He was employed as machine operator for Fisher Inc. Loved bowling at Don Carter Lanes and attended Miracle Revival Outreach.
He leaves to cherish many loving memories parents Andrea and Robert Lewis, Corey Maxwell, two daughters, Trianna Hughes and Jazlynn Bedford, Five Brothers, Robert Hughes, Shawntevon Lewis, Cortez Young, Corey Young, and Cornil Young; two sisters, Starkeisha Young and Zania Maxwell, grandparents, Luther and Deborah Crumbley, Vanessa Lewis, and Josie Maxwell a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends, special aunts Tiffany Tripplett and Nashica Wilson.
He is predeceased by grandfathers Arthur Tripplett, WD Walker Sr., Robert Lewis, and Joe Maxwell, aunt, Michelle Brooks
Services will be 1pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation from 11am till the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
