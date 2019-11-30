|
|
Trina Marie Aiello Martin 1961—2019
Loving Wife, Daughter, Sister, Auntie
Trina Marie Aiello Martin, 58 years old, passed on to heaven on November 24, 2019. She was born in Rockford, Illinois on October 17, 1961 to Patricia Miller Aiello and Sebastian Donald Aiello. Trina grew up in Machesney Park, Illinois and graduated from Harlem High School in 1979. She trained and competed in figure skating at the Wagon Wheel from age 8 to age 18. She then coached figure skating at both the Wagon Wheel and Riverview Ice House. When the Ice Capades came to Rockford for the first time, she auditioned and was asked to join the Continental Company. Through Ice Capades, she traveled extensively throughout the United States including her favorite state, Hawaii. Additionally, she loved traveling through Europe, sculpting, ceramics, cooking, decorating and gardening. She was warm hearted, caring and loving. She married David Michael Martin on October 3, 1998 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. They spent the past 21 years living in Colorado. She did not have children of her own, but she loved the children she coached and was an awesome Auntie. She loved animals and especially her beloved pets Kimo and presently Chloe. She is predeceased by her sister Patricia Donna Aiello and her Father-in-law. She is survived by her Husband, Mike Martin, Mother-in-law Veda Martin, Brothers-in-law, Gary (Ting) Martin, Rick (Marsha) Martin, her Parents, Pat and Don Aiello, Sisters, Joy Aiello McDonnell, and Anna Aiello (Dave) Grzelak and Nieces and Nephews, Bryson Martin, Megan McDonnell, Ian McDonnell, Matt McDonnell, Caiti (Jono) Smith, Jessica (Donald) Fitzgerald, Whitney Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Great Niece and Nephew Brody and Leah Fitzgerald and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. A Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00am, a Celebration of Life at 11:00am, immediately followed by a brunch at First Congregational Community Church in Roscoe, 10780 3rd St. Roscoe, IL with Pastor Lisa Abb officiating. Donations will be accepted through the Rockford Park District Foundation to set up a Figure Skating Scholarship in her name. Donations can be mailed to the Foundation at 401 South Main St., Rockford, IL 61101. This will be the first figure skating scholarship through the Foundation and is a befitting tribute for our beloved Trina.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019