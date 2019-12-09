|
Troy Donovan Woody 1970—2019
Troy Donovan Woody, 49, left us too soon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He went home to be with mostly his Gramma Funk (who always called him her gentle giant) and to join his angels and ride the ultimate waves. He was such a light who cast a beacon of love and laughter to all who crossed his path. Troy loved his family dearly. He was especially close to his mom who will always cherish the beautiful soul she brought into this world and will find comfort in knowing Troy wraps his wings around her with eternal love. He always called himself her "simple man".
He was the first-born grandchild of a very large Woody family, to Denis J. Woody and Kathleen (Kam) Pfeffer on January 20, 1970. He is also survived by Jim Pfeffer (he always referred to him as his best friend); his daughters, Sommer Renae and Cheyenne Kathleen; brothers, "kid" brother, Shane C. (Tera) Woody and Cory A. (Allison) Woody. His long list of family members are: Grandma Leta R. Woody, Bill (his godfather), (Mary) Molitor of Cleveland, Ohio, John Molitor of Nora, IL, Dan Molitor (the late Sally Molitor), both of Galena, IL, and Steve Molitor of Galena, David Woody and the late Tina Woody, Donnie (Gail) Woody of Janesville, WI, Dana, Damon Woody, Delana Woody, Darrell Woody of Rockford. Troy so loved his little nephews, Ian, Andrew and Carter. His favorite aunt, Laura Molitor of Cleveland. He had a host of cousins, Duane, Debbie, Terry, Jeff, Bobbie, Billy, Lynn, Eddie, Christine, Dianne, Rodney, Ricky, Angel, Paula, Tracey, Tommy, Joey, April and Samantha. Soulmate, Deanna Spinello; fiancee, Kara Moriarity.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Harry (Mick) Molitor in 1970 who had the privilege of holding Troy one time, maternal grandmother, Eleanor Funk, with whom he was so connected, maternal step-father "Funk" (Dick Funk), uncle Bob Molitor, aunt Mary Molitor (his godmother), Pat Molitor, Roe Donovan Woody, who Troy was named after, and Dale.
Troy lost his battle; he will be so missed. He was a gifted child and could play any sport well. He played soccer with Harlem the first year Harlem played soccer. He was such a creative master carpenter. He always liked to "pay it forward" with his life and was the first one to offer help and give the shirt off his back. When each of us go back home, he will be waiting to give the big bear hugs that will be so missed.
Funeral service will be at 6:00pm with a visitation from 2:00pm until the service on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019