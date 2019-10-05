|
|
Rev. Troy Hedrick 1936—2019
Rev. Troy Hedrick, 82, of Rockford, passed away September 28, 2019, in his home. Born Dec. 6, 1936, in Springfield, the son of Troy C. and Helen E. (Riddell) Hedrick. Troy married Janis Stevens on August 18, 1962. He received his Bachelors of Arts from Carthage College and his Masters of Divinity from Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. He served several congregations throughout Illinois, ending his service as a corporate Vice President of Trinity Health Care System in the quad-cities, retiring in 1999. Survived by his wife, Janis; children, Stacy (John) Mose and Dylan Hedrick; three grandsons; Andrew, Walter, Steven; and sister, Thelma "Rickie" McClure. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 425 Riverside Rd, Belvidere with Bishop Jeffery Clements, Pastor Twila Schock, and Vicar Katrina Steingraeber officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:45 am prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 425 Riverside Rd., or Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019