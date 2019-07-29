|
Trudy K. Hiltl 1978—2019
Trudy Kathryn Hiltl, 41, of Loves Park, passed away from a long illness on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on February 11, 1978 in Rockford to George and Lavon (Williams) Hiltl. Trudy graduated from Harlem Highschool and Blackhawk Technical College where she received her training to become a dental technician.
Survivors include her parents, George and Lavon Hiltl; boyfriend, Barry Rice; sisters, Heidi (Bill Donohue) Hiltl and Nancy Hiltl; nieces, Drew Rose and Riona Lavon; sister-in-law, Tasha Hiltl; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by her brother, Mark Hiltl and her grandparents.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Ave., Loves Park, IL 61111, with Pastor Gary Parks officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Lindenwood, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 29 to July 31, 2019