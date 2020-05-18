|
Tyler Ferguson 2002—2020
With great sadness, we announce that Tyler Ferguson, age 17, was involved in an ATV accident and passed away on May 15, 2020.
Those who knew Tyler can all agree that he was the life of the party. He was the leader of the pack, and was the strongest, most confident kid you could ever meet. If you needed anything fixed Tyler was the one who could fix it. Tyler knew how to do anything and everything and made sure he was the best at whatever he decided to do that day. He even managed to beat his dad at racing his Viper. Tyler loved everything that involved the outdoors; skiing, four wheeling, hunting, fishing, but most of all, driving around in his truck. His favorite place was definitely our cabin on Lake Ripley. He loved being on the water and driving around with his friends on the boat. Tyler graduated high school early in December 2019 and just finished his first semester of college in May 2020. While he may have gone too soon, he passed away doing something that he loved.
Tyler will be missed everyday by his parents, Andy and Tasha Ferguson, his sister and best friend, Taylor Ferguson, his grandpas, Pete Polcher and Keith Neidermeier, his uncles, Bret and Tim (Mary) Ferguson and Peter (Amber) Polcher, his cousins, Hunter, Bo, Shayna, Ashley, Riley, Jackson, Aubry, and many, many great friends.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. There will be an open house on Thursday, May 21, from 4-6pm at the Ferguson residence.
