|
|
Tyyne "Tina" M. Bachmann 1924—2019
Tyyne "Tina" Maria Bachmann, 94, of Rockford, died June 7, 2019 in her home. Born November 16, 1924 in Rockford, the daughter of Jaakko Oskar and Ida Maria Pohjalainen Kiikka. She married Robert Bachmann in Rockford on January 30, 1960; he predeceased her February 17, 2014. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Tina enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was a member of the "Broadway Gang", quilted for the homeless, and volunteered her time with I CARE International. Survived by her children, Tabitha (Jeff) Benson, Tim Bachmann, and Lisa (Rich) Zupancic all of Rockford; grandchildren, Andrew, Alexandra (Dustin) Koch, Brontë, Anastasia, and Nicholas; great-grandchild, Søren; and sister-in-law, Lena Kiikka. Also predeceased by her two sisters, Taimi and Else; and three brothers, Veikko, Toivo, and infant brother Kiikka.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 Third Ave. with Reverend Robert Franek officiating. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or I CARE International, 880 Bedford Rd., Morris, IL 60450. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019