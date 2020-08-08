U.S. Steele 1936—2020U.S. Steele Jr, age 84 of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2020. He was born May 1,1936 in Houston, Mississippi, the son of U.S. Steele Sr. and Myrtia Olean (Davidson) Steele. U.S. was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School in Beloit WI. He attended Beloit College earning a BA degree at the University of Wisconsin earning a M.S.W. Degree. U.S. was previously employed at singer zone center, Janet Wattles Mental Health Center, DCFS and Rockford Board of Education as a social worker. U.S. spent many working years counseling families and children. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, repairing cars and was an avid reader.U.S. is survived by one son, Brian Steele (Sheila) of Rockford, IL, two sisters, Maxine Givhan of Beloit, WI, Betty Steele Hamer of Rockford, IL, two grandchildren Keyana and Kyarah Steele of Rockford, IL, along with several nieces and nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.Funeral services and burial will be private. The family would like to thank Northern Illinois hospice for all of their compassion and care.