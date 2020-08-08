1/1
U.S. Steele
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share U.S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
U.S. Steele 1936—2020
U.S. Steele Jr, age 84 of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2020. He was born May 1,1936 in Houston, Mississippi, the son of U.S. Steele Sr. and Myrtia Olean (Davidson) Steele. U.S. was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School in Beloit WI. He attended Beloit College earning a BA degree at the University of Wisconsin earning a M.S.W. Degree. U.S. was previously employed at singer zone center, Janet Wattles Mental Health Center, DCFS and Rockford Board of Education as a social worker. U.S. spent many working years counseling families and children. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, repairing cars and was an avid reader.
U.S. is survived by one son, Brian Steele (Sheila) of Rockford, IL, two sisters, Maxine Givhan of Beloit, WI, Betty Steele Hamer of Rockford, IL, two grandchildren Keyana and Kyarah Steele of Rockford, IL, along with several nieces and nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The family would like to thank Northern Illinois hospice for all of their compassion and care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 8, 2020
U.S. was a true and compassionate individual who continually brought professionalism and great insight to his social work position with the Rockford School system. He was always congenial with a twinkle in his eye and his great sense of humor continually brought uplift to student discussions. Always a good friend.
John D Gustafson
Friend
August 7, 2020
My condolences and prayers go out to the Family. I took care of " Uncle" as I affectionately called him. He enjoyed all the snacks that I brought him. I am truly going to miss him. Rest In Eternal Peace Uncle.❤❤.
Bernadette Byox
August 7, 2020
I worked with U.S. for several years at Rock River Elementary School. He was a delight to work with...he loved the kids and it was obvious. I'm grateful for fond memories!
Mary Jo Powers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved