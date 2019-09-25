|
|
Val Swedberg 1923—2019
Valborg "Val" Swedberg (age 96) of Chanhassen/Eden Prairie, MN and formerly of Rockford, IL passed away on September 23, 2019.
Val was born to Elvira Aslin and Gustav Oden in Sundsvall, Sweden, on May 1, 1923. She was raised by her mother and grandparents. Val attended grade school in Sundsvall and rowed a boat across the river every day to get there. At the age of 14, she attended a cooking school where she also received religious instruction. At age 20 she took a job as conductor of a streetcar in Stockholm.
Val married Einar in 1945 and they had 52 busy but happy years together before Einar passed away. On May 8, 1948, they sailed from Gothenburg to New York City – an 11 day trip on the ship Gripsholm – before spending another 3 days on a train to Madison, WI. There they lived with Einar's uncle for a short time, eventually moving to Ft Atkinson, WI. In 1950 they moved to Rockford, IL and began raising their two daughters, finally settling in Chanhassen, MN in 1969.
Val opened her store Val's Fabrics in Jonathan Village in Chaska in 1973, later moving her business to Shorewood Village Center in Excelsior in 1976. After 20 years, Val closed her shop and retired. Not long thereafter she took a part-time position at Byerly's in Chanhassen offering samples to customers - often referred to as the "Salmon Lady" - until she was 90 years old. Val loved and truly enjoyed every job she ever had.
Val was an accomplished seamstress, baker and cook. She was an active church-member and well known in her community. Val loved to travel, entertain and socialize. She had a kind heart and generous spirit; she would help anyone in any way she could. She will be dearly missed by her family and numerous friends.
Val is preceded in death by her husband Einar Swedberg, Mother Elvira Nordlund, and Brothers Arne Nordlund and Sven Nordlund, all of Sweden.
Val is survived by her daughters Sue Wendt (Rodney Williams) of Belvidere, IL and Cindi Konitzer (Kurt) of West Bend, WI, granddaughter Heather Lane of Chanhassen, MN, grandson Jason Wendt of Chicago, IL, great grandson Carson Lane of Chanhassen, step-grandchildren Melissa Drover (Matt), Kristin Sutton (Scott) and step-great grandchildren Hannah Drover and Layla Sutton. Also survived by nephews and nieces in Sweden, Ronald Nordlund, Peter Nordlund, Maria Ortlund, Kristina Nystrom, and many friends.
Special thanks to the Caregivers at The Colony of Eden Prairie for taking such great care of Val over these last months and years.
Memorial service and luncheon will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 11:30am at Family of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Coulter Blvd, Chanhassen. Visitation will be available for one hour prior.
Private interment ceremony will follow at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Sharing & Caring Hands (donations.sharingandcaringhands.org) or Fairview Hospice Music Therapy and Massage Therapy programs (fairview.org/giving) in Val's honor.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970
www.huberfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019