Valarie Browne 1952—2020Valarie Mae BrowneNovember 8th 1952 - June 18th 2020Drive thru visitation at 1 PM at Silver Hill Pentecostal Church 4401 20th St. , Rockford, Il 61109Service Immediately following visitation from inside your vehicles parking lot of churchFuneral procession immediately after service to Arlington Memorial Park 6202 Charles St. Rockford, ILYou can also view service remotely at https://www.facebook.com/silverhill.church Survived byCharles Browne-HusbandCrystal & Thomas Parrot-Daughter and Son in lawZachariah and Trey Clarke-GrandsonsKathy &Virgil Parker-Brother and Sister in LawVicky & Michael Bachmeyer-Sister and Brother in LawDawn & Nip Bennington-Sister and Brother in LawArnice Palmer-SisterBachmeyer Family Nieces and nephewsBethany, Nate, Michael, Naomi, Joseph, AnnaBachmeyer Family Great Nieces and nephewsMadysen, Abygail, Elysabeth ,Nathan Wyatt Earp, Ayden, Elijah and JosiahNina Allen-mother in LawDeborah Browne-Sister in lawWilliam and Melanie Browne-Brother and Sister in lawWilliam and Samantha Browne-Nephew and nieceThe many relatives from Arkansas and MissouriBuddy our squirrelPredeceased byCarol Jinkerson-MotherVirgil Parker Sr.-FatherLouis Trumm-BrotherValarie grew up in South Beloit Illinois. She attended South Beloit high School (pom pom girl)Endowed with the Holy Spirit as a young teenagerShe graduated from Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul MinnesotaShe also graduated from Rock Valley College and became a loving and compassionate Registered NurseValarie gifted with beautiful angelic voice and a skilled Bass player also had a career in music performance. I'm sure she is in the choir of choirs now.Married nearly 30 years to her husband Charles they shared a wonderful and grateful life together.