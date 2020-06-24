Valarie Browne 1952—2020
Valarie Mae Browne
November 8th 1952 - June 18th 2020
Drive thru visitation at 1 PM at Silver Hill Pentecostal Church 4401 20th St. , Rockford, Il 61109
Service Immediately following visitation from inside your vehicles parking lot of church
Funeral procession immediately after service to Arlington Memorial Park 6202 Charles St. Rockford, IL
You can also view service remotely at https://www.facebook.com/silverhill.church
Survived by
Charles Browne-Husband
Crystal & Thomas Parrot-Daughter and Son in law
Zachariah and Trey Clarke-Grandsons
Kathy &Virgil Parker-Brother and Sister in Law
Vicky & Michael Bachmeyer-Sister and Brother in Law
Dawn & Nip Bennington-Sister and Brother in Law
Arnice Palmer-Sister
Bachmeyer Family Nieces and nephews
Bethany, Nate, Michael, Naomi, Joseph, Anna
Bachmeyer Family Great Nieces and nephews
Madysen, Abygail, Elysabeth ,Nathan Wyatt Earp, Ayden, Elijah and Josiah
Nina Allen-mother in Law
Deborah Browne-Sister in law
William and Melanie Browne-Brother and Sister in law
William and Samantha Browne-Nephew and niece
The many relatives from Arkansas and Missouri
Buddy our squirrel
Predeceased by
Carol Jinkerson-Mother
Virgil Parker Sr.-Father
Louis Trumm-Brother
Valarie grew up in South Beloit Illinois. She attended South Beloit high School (pom pom girl)
Endowed with the Holy Spirit as a young teenager
She graduated from Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul Minnesota
She also graduated from Rock Valley College and became a loving and compassionate Registered Nurse
Valarie gifted with beautiful angelic voice and a skilled Bass player also had a career in music performance. I'm sure she is in the choir of choirs now.
Married nearly 30 years to her husband Charles they shared a wonderful and grateful life together.
Valarie Mae Browne
November 8th 1952 - June 18th 2020
Drive thru visitation at 1 PM at Silver Hill Pentecostal Church 4401 20th St. , Rockford, Il 61109
Service Immediately following visitation from inside your vehicles parking lot of church
Funeral procession immediately after service to Arlington Memorial Park 6202 Charles St. Rockford, IL
You can also view service remotely at https://www.facebook.com/silverhill.church
Survived by
Charles Browne-Husband
Crystal & Thomas Parrot-Daughter and Son in law
Zachariah and Trey Clarke-Grandsons
Kathy &Virgil Parker-Brother and Sister in Law
Vicky & Michael Bachmeyer-Sister and Brother in Law
Dawn & Nip Bennington-Sister and Brother in Law
Arnice Palmer-Sister
Bachmeyer Family Nieces and nephews
Bethany, Nate, Michael, Naomi, Joseph, Anna
Bachmeyer Family Great Nieces and nephews
Madysen, Abygail, Elysabeth ,Nathan Wyatt Earp, Ayden, Elijah and Josiah
Nina Allen-mother in Law
Deborah Browne-Sister in law
William and Melanie Browne-Brother and Sister in law
William and Samantha Browne-Nephew and niece
The many relatives from Arkansas and Missouri
Buddy our squirrel
Predeceased by
Carol Jinkerson-Mother
Virgil Parker Sr.-Father
Louis Trumm-Brother
Valarie grew up in South Beloit Illinois. She attended South Beloit high School (pom pom girl)
Endowed with the Holy Spirit as a young teenager
She graduated from Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul Minnesota
She also graduated from Rock Valley College and became a loving and compassionate Registered Nurse
Valarie gifted with beautiful angelic voice and a skilled Bass player also had a career in music performance. I'm sure she is in the choir of choirs now.
Married nearly 30 years to her husband Charles they shared a wonderful and grateful life together.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.