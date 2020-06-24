Valarie Browne
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valarie Browne 1952—2020
Valarie Mae Browne
November 8th 1952 - June 18th 2020
Drive thru visitation at 1 PM at Silver Hill Pentecostal Church 4401 20th St. , Rockford, Il 61109
Service Immediately following visitation from inside your vehicles parking lot of church
Funeral procession immediately after service to Arlington Memorial Park 6202 Charles St. Rockford, IL
You can also view service remotely at https://www.facebook.com/silverhill.church
Survived by
Charles Browne-Husband
Crystal & Thomas Parrot-Daughter and Son in law
Zachariah and Trey Clarke-Grandsons
Kathy &Virgil Parker-Brother and Sister in Law
Vicky & Michael Bachmeyer-Sister and Brother in Law
Dawn & Nip Bennington-Sister and Brother in Law
Arnice Palmer-Sister
Bachmeyer Family Nieces and nephews
Bethany, Nate, Michael, Naomi, Joseph, Anna
Bachmeyer Family Great Nieces and nephews
Madysen, Abygail, Elysabeth ,Nathan Wyatt Earp, Ayden, Elijah and Josiah
Nina Allen-mother in Law
Deborah Browne-Sister in law
William and Melanie Browne-Brother and Sister in law
William and Samantha Browne-Nephew and niece
The many relatives from Arkansas and Missouri
Buddy our squirrel
Predeceased by
Carol Jinkerson-Mother
Virgil Parker Sr.-Father
Louis Trumm-Brother
Valarie grew up in South Beloit Illinois. She attended South Beloit high School (pom pom girl)
Endowed with the Holy Spirit as a young teenager
She graduated from Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul Minnesota
She also graduated from Rock Valley College and became a loving and compassionate Registered Nurse
Valarie gifted with beautiful angelic voice and a skilled Bass player also had a career in music performance. I'm sure she is in the choir of choirs now.
Married nearly 30 years to her husband Charles they shared a wonderful and grateful life together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved