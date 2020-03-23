|
Valerie E. Pixler 1938—2020
Valerie (Val) Colby Pixler died peacefully on 03/20/2020. Born January 1, 1938 in Loves Park, IL. Daughter of Virgil and Violet Colby. Married in Belvidere, IL in 1955 to the love of her life, Jerry. Graduated from Harlem Schools, and attended Rock Valley College. Worked as an elementary secretary in the Harlem School District. Survived by her loving husband, Jerry, and children, Rick (Lisa) Pixler, Stacie Almond and adopted grandson Aaron (Rebecca) Pixler. Predeceased by parents, brother, Rick and son Steve. Also survived by her brother, Richard (Georgia Lee) Colby, grandchildren and great grandchildren, aunts, nieces and nephews. Val loved bowling, golf, jogging, painting, gardening and spending time with her family. The family would like to thank OSF Hospice and Visiting Angels for all of the extra loving care and support they provided. Being a three time cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Val's name to the . Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020