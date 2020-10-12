Valerie Nelson 1937—2020
Valerie Mona Nelson, 83, of Loves Park passed away peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020, in Wesley Willows. Born May 17, 1937, in Rockford, the daughter of Edwin J. and Ramona D. (Sadewater) Kotche. Married Kenneth G. Nelson on June 30, 1957, in Rockford. Member of Riverside Community Church, North Suburban Women's Club and Harlem Alumni Club. Val enjoyed social occasions with her friends, including her Harlem High School classmates, but she especially enjoyed her family. Val was a generous, selfless, and thoughtful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt, consistently putting all others before herself. Survivors include her sons, Michael (Amy) Nelson and Kelly Nelson; grandchildren, Erika (Pat Schramm) Nelson, Derek (Marissa Giannangeli) Nelson, Rachel (Alex) D'Aiuto, Kylie Nelson and Raven Nelson; her dear brother, Ronald Kotche; special niece, Cami Reese; and several other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband of nearly 61 years, Kenneth; and sister, Shirley (Don) Olson.
Graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 North Alpine Road, Machesney Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com
.