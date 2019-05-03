Home

Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services Ltd.
6825 Weaver Rd
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 654-2255
VanK. Mefford


VanK. Mefford Obituary
Van K. Mefford 1924—2019
Born on December 20, 1924 in Des Moines, IA to Van and Helen (Cecil) Mefford. He lived in the Roscoe/Rockton area for 70 years.
Van married Ila Gannon in 1955 and after her passing in 1981, he married Pat Bowgren in 1983 who passed in 1999.
He was formerly a mechanical engineer with Borg-Warner for 30 years, retiring in 1984.
He was a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Army Infantry. Van was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church, Rockton Masonic Lodge #74 and various motorcycle clubs.
Survived by his loving family and best friend Tazio; predeceased by his parents and one sister.
Private family graveside services will be in the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery, at a time to be announced
Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 6825 Weaver Road
To light a candle or leave a condolence, please go to www.alkfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019
