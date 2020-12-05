1/1
Vaunita Mahan
1928 - 2020
Vaunita "Nita" Mahan, 92, formerly of Rockford passed away December 3, 2020. She was born June 26, 1928 in Corning, Arkansas to Fred and Pansy (Purvis) Poynor. On January 10, 1951 she married Lee Mahan. Nita had a great love for her family and her Savior. She had a strong faith and was a member of Maywood Evangelical Free Church. She was proud to share her faith with others as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Before moving to Rockford she was a school teacher for all grades.
She is survived by her children, Bob (Pam) Mahan, Tim (Laurie) Mahan, and Mary Ann (Dean) Lamb; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Harty, Jeff Mahan, Ben (Samantha) Mahan, Erin (Michael) Deg, Andrea Lamb; her great-grandchildren, Matt, Madison, Alex, Kaylee, Kennedy; her sister, Alma Bland; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Ralph, Albert, Harold, Mary, Bob, Freida, and Jeanne.
Due to current circumstances, there will be a private service for the family. All are welcome to view the livestreamed service on the Sunset Funeral Home Facebook page at 2pm on Tuesday, December 8.
Memorials may be made to the Maywood Evangelical Free Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
