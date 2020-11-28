1/1
Velma I. Knox
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma I. Knox 1939—2020
Velma I. Knox, 81, of Belvidere, IL went to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born October 24, 1939 in Wayne City, IL the daughter of M. Willard and Edna Butler. Velma married the love of her life Jerry L. Knox on November 9, 1957 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere, IL. Velma worked for the Shultz Brothers for a number of years as a dedicated bookkeeper. She enjoyed spending time crocheting, sewing and painting. Most importantly Velma cherished spending time with her loving family. She made her spiritual home at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere.
Velma is loved and will be missed by her daughter; Brenda Douglas; son-in-law; Greg Anderson; daughter-in-law; Renee Knox; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren: siblings, Melvin Butler, Marvin (Jean) Butler, Bill (Sue Shere) Butler, Dixie (Joe) Kirk, Donna (Bernie) Grotheer, Carolyn Brening, Phyllis Boardman, Raetta Wille, Connie (Dennis) Norris; brother-in-law Lyle Sherman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; children; Mark Knox, Kevin Knox, Diana Anderson; son-in-law, Robert Douglas Jr. and sister, Linda Sherman.
The walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9-10:45 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008, Please enter through door 4 for visitation. In accordance with CDC guidelines, facemasks and social distancing required. The funeral service will be private. Live Steam of the services can be watched by visiting Velma's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com. Burial in highland Garden of Memories. Memorials to the family to place a bench at the church in Velma's honor. To light a candle or share a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved