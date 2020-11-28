Velma I. Knox 1939—2020
Velma I. Knox, 81, of Belvidere, IL went to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born October 24, 1939 in Wayne City, IL the daughter of M. Willard and Edna Butler. Velma married the love of her life Jerry L. Knox on November 9, 1957 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere, IL. Velma worked for the Shultz Brothers for a number of years as a dedicated bookkeeper. She enjoyed spending time crocheting, sewing and painting. Most importantly Velma cherished spending time with her loving family. She made her spiritual home at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere.
Velma is loved and will be missed by her daughter; Brenda Douglas; son-in-law; Greg Anderson; daughter-in-law; Renee Knox; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren: siblings, Melvin Butler, Marvin (Jean) Butler, Bill (Sue Shere) Butler, Dixie (Joe) Kirk, Donna (Bernie) Grotheer, Carolyn Brening, Phyllis Boardman, Raetta Wille, Connie (Dennis) Norris; brother-in-law Lyle Sherman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; children; Mark Knox, Kevin Knox, Diana Anderson; son-in-law, Robert Douglas Jr. and sister, Linda Sherman.
The walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9-10:45 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008, Please enter through door 4 for visitation. In accordance with CDC guidelines, facemasks and social distancing required. The funeral service will be private. Live Steam of the services can be watched by visiting Velma's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com
. Burial in highland Garden of Memories. Memorials to the family to place a bench at the church in Velma's honor. To light a candle or share a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com