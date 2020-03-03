|
|
Velma Marie Shriver 1918—2020
Velma Marie Shriver of Poplar Grove, Illinois, died at age 101 on March 2, 2020. She was born December 8, 1918, to August and Mathilda Engel Deeke in Elk Grove, Illinois, where she grew up with her sister, Lois Pohlman Young (d. 1999), working on their truck farm selling vegetables and flowers at the Chicago farmer's market. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1938. Although she never attended college, she ensured that her 3 sons graduated from college, and was proud that all of her grandchildren did as well.
She married Donald G. Shriver (d. 1994) of Bensenville, Illinois, in 1940 and they moved to a farm in Boone County in 1946, despite the absence of indoor plumbing. Initially, she worked at Admiral in Harvard, Illinois, often coming home to find a tractor running to continue the farmwork while her husband went off to work the night shift at Deans. Additionally, she even grew cucumbers, later strawberries, for sale. Later in life, she ran very successful businesses selling Avon products and Minnesota Woolen clothing on the party plan, winning many awards and trips.
She was a child of the 20th century, having survived polio, living through the depression, World War II, and numerous Chicago Cubs underperforming seasons.
Velma was always an involved community member as a part of Toastmistresses, the Homemakers Club, the Democratic party in Boone County, and the Clinton, Wisconsin Senior Center and as a hospital volunteer.
Velma's grandchildren knew her as the "go-go Grandma," and they all loved spending time at the farm and Wisconsin cabin with her and taking several trips with her about the Country. She made it to Wrigley Field to watch her beloved Cubs during their World Series year.
She was an animal lover turning several stray dogs and cats left at her doorstep into beloved companions and even naming the last one "Lucky."
She believed strongly in the power of prayer and loved attending retreats at the Unity Church in Kansas City, Missouri. Her family all knew that, if they had a problem, they could call Grandma, and she would talk to the Unity prayer line to make sure they were on the prayer list.
She is survived by sons: Donald L. (Catherine), Mike (Merrie), and Kevin (Sarah); grandchildren: Donald P. (Jennifer), David (Erin), Daniel (Mexi), Suzanne, Liz (Ashley), and Emma (Matt) and nine great-grandchildren with another on the way. The family wishes to express its gratitude to dear friend and caregiver, Valeri Rose, and special friend, Teresa Shriver.
She danced the polka at her 90th birthday party and told jokes at her 100th.
We will miss her and we can hear her now as she challenges people on her next journey, "so what are you gonna do about it?"
Visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, Illinois, and memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Capron Lutheran Church, 155 2nd St., Capron, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to Unity Church Village in Kansas City, Missouri, or National Resources Defense Council. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020