Velma Yeager


1938 - 2020
Velma Yeager Obituary
Velma Yeager 1938—2020
Born to Jess & Ruby (McKinney) Hinkle
March 27th, 1938 . Corning, Arkansas
She moved to Illinois where she met & married her husband Russell E. Ferro-Yeager on August 2nd, 1955.The couple had three children Connie, Russ & Kerri.
Predeceased by her husband Russell E. Ferro-Yeager, grandson Zachery, parents, three brothers, one sister, three brother in-laws.
Survivors include her three children, Connie, Russ, Kerri(Jeff) her grandchildren, Ryan(Stephanie), Brady, Kirsten, Amber, Nathan and her great grandson Braxen & great granddaughter Ava. Sisters Wilma, Thelma, Joan, Ruby, Patsy(Barry), Kathy(Steve) and brother Jim.
Arrangements pending.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
