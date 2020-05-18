|
|
Vera Maxine Olesen 1921—2020
Vera Maxine Olesen, 99, of Winnebago, went to be with Ray, Friday, May 15, 2020 in their home of over 75 years in Winnebago with her family by her side. She was born January 21, 1921 in Pierre, SD, the daughter of Vernon Leroy and Anna (Voss) Aurand. She graduated from Pierre High School in 1940. Vera married Rasmus "Ray" Mius Norup Olesen on September 11, 1940 in Gettysberg, SD. They moved to Winnebago in 1941. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago, the Naomi Circle and Monday Nighters. She was an election judge for many years, enjoyed cardinals, playing two people euchre with Ray and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. Vera most enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and going to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting, school and social events. Vera was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Vera is survived by her sons, John (Bonnie) Olesen of Roscoe, IL, Vernon James "Jim" (Debra) Olesen of New London, WI; daughters, Lynda (John) Bjoin of Tustin, CA, Deborah (Richard) Medearis of Winnebago; nine grandchildren; twenty four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; several nephews and nieces.
Vera is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Ray Olesen.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020