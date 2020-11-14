1/
Vera Roberson
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Vera Jean Roberson, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 8, 2020. She was born December 15, 1941 in Gurdon, Arkansas the daughter of Buster and Emma McCoy. Vera lived in Rockford since 1967 coming from Arkansas. She was employed as a machine operator by Atwood Industries 37 years before retiring. Vera was a member of Banner of Truth International, serving as a greeter. She graduated from Henry Bell High School in Gurdon.
Vera leaves to cherish many loving memories, her daughter, Kimberly Jackson; two granddaughters, Latrachia (Tarik) Russey and Kandrice Jackson; two great grandchildren, Khenadi Jackson and Khadyn Russey; sister Christa (Charles) Bullock; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Judy House and Lois McCoy.
Moving Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E .Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services will be held 12:00 noon



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
PRIVATE
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Vera, granyo you will truly be missed! RIH
Vanessa Harris
Friend
November 13, 2020
My prayers are with the families
Gloria Smart
November 13, 2020
My condolences and prayers to you Kim and family.
Damita Collier
Neighbor
