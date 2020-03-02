Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Snider-Saulsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Snider-Saulsbury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Snider-Saulsbury Obituary
Vera Snider-Saulsbury 1938—2020
Vera Snider-Saulsbury, 81, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1938 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to Acie and Gladys (Moore) Gipson. Vera started working for Amerock when she was sixteen. She then went on to manage Clark gas station on Auburn street before retiring at UDL Laboratories Inc. Vera had a passion for baking, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bingo and scratch off tickets. Spending time with her family and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy and anyone who knew Vera loved her.
Survivors include her children, Carl (Kathie) Snider, Gail (Pat) Hill, Mark (Marty) Snider and Judy (David) Kjederquist; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Erma Lewallen; brother, Roy (Evelyn) Gibson and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. Predeceased by her parents; son, Roger Snider; granddaughter, Angela Schaffer; grandson, John Hill; husbands, James Snider and Calvin Saulsbury.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 5:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you be kind and remember to pay it forward. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -