Vera Snider-Saulsbury 1938—2020
Vera Snider-Saulsbury, 81, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1938 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to Acie and Gladys (Moore) Gipson. Vera started working for Amerock when she was sixteen. She then went on to manage Clark gas station on Auburn street before retiring at UDL Laboratories Inc. Vera had a passion for baking, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bingo and scratch off tickets. Spending time with her family and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy and anyone who knew Vera loved her.
Survivors include her children, Carl (Kathie) Snider, Gail (Pat) Hill, Mark (Marty) Snider and Judy (David) Kjederquist; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Erma Lewallen; brother, Roy (Evelyn) Gibson and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. Predeceased by her parents; son, Roger Snider; granddaughter, Angela Schaffer; grandson, John Hill; husbands, James Snider and Calvin Saulsbury.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 5:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you be kind and remember to pay it forward. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020