|
|
Verlin C. "Speed" Anderson 1931—2019
Verlin C. "Speed" Anderson, 87, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, March 02, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease . Born September 10, 1931, in Oak Park, MN, the son of Frank and Esther (Pearson) Anderson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Verlin married Elanor Yaeger on June 2, 1956, in Milaca, MN. He was an avid Nascar and Minnesota Vikings fan. Verlin also enjoyed collecting hats of all kinds. He was a member of Labor Local 32 for 50 years and also worked at Sjostrom for many years. Survived by his wife, Elanor; daughter, Vicky (Wendell); granddaughter, Amber Blaisdell; sisters, Doris Northway of Foreston, MN and Phyllis Warolin of Milaca, MN; brother, Virgil (Mary Jo) Anderson of Fountain Hills, AZ; and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; sisters, LaVerne Gustafson and Alice Jenson; and brother, Eldon Anderson. Special thank you to Dr. Dale Gray and Hospice Care of America, especially, Nick and Laura.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Reverend Mark Hullinger officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of America, 3815 N. Mulford Rd. Ste 4, Rockford, IL 61114. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019