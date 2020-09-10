Verna J. Clark 1926—2020
Verna Josephine Clark, 94, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. Verna was born on February 24, 1926, to Edward D. and Beatrice B. (Anderson) Mulligan in Chicago, IL. Verna married her sweetheart Jimmie E. Clark on April 18, 1948, in Monroe, WI. Jimmie and Verna founded Rockford Secondaries in 1983. In her younger years Verna was an avid golfer and had two holes-in-one during the same year. Verna loved her family and will be missed tremendously.
Verna is survived by her husband of 72 years Jimmie E. Clark, her sons Steven (Diane) Clark, John Clark, and her daughter Debbie (Duffey) Ainsworth; grandsons Joshua (Noelle) Clark, Duffey (Katie) Ainsworth and granddaughters Allison (Matt) Boone, Laura (William) Nelson, Kim (Dan Engle) Clark, Natalie Ainsworth. Verna has ten amazing great grandchildren and four siblings; Darlyne Daley of Janesville, WI, Francis "Frank" Mulligan of Safety Harbor, FL, Tom (Kate) Mulligan of Madison, WI, and Jim Mulligan of Janesville, WI; in- laws, Linda Mulligan of Janesville, WI; and countless nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends.
Verna was preceded by her father, Edward D. Mulligan, mother, Beatrice B. Mulligan; siblings; Edward "Claire" Mulligan, Evelyn "Sis" McGinley, Wayne Mulligan, Juanita "Toodie" Zweifel, Rita Brunner, William "Bill" Mulligan, Royal and Vivian Mulligan in infancy; and in-laws, Julia Mulligan, Spencer McGinley, George Daley, Terri Mulligan, Duane Zweifel, Lou Mulligan, Richard Brunner, Reba (Melvin) Knudson, Roberta Wells, Ramona (Ralph) Mooney, Norma (Everette) Hoglund, Nean (Doris) Clark, great granddaughter, Gemma Nelson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be in Willwood Burial Park in Rockford, Illinois. Memorials can be made to Natural Land Institute or Crusader Clinic. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.