Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Hays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna L. Hays

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna L. Hays Obituary
Verna L. Hays 1932—2020
Verna Louise Hays, 87, of Rockford passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Carriage Rehab and Healthcare. Born October 25, 1932, in Rockford, the daughter of Thomas Lee and Ann Louise (Pilgrim) Justice. Graduated from Harlem High School, Class of 1951 and Rockford College in 1991. Employed by Rockford College in the Alumni and Development Office for 25 years, retiring in 2006. Married Sam Hays in 1968. Member of the Unitarian Universalist Church, where she sang in the choir. In retirement, she loved to travel, write short stories, and was an accomplished artist. Survivors include her son, Donald (Yolanda) Peterson; granddaughters, Rachel Peterson and Kimberly (Ryan) Austin; grandson, Joshua Peterson; great granddaughter, Lilith Peterson; and special friends, Guy Price and Jodine Hudson. Predeceased by son, Mike Peterson; husband, Sam Hays.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Unitarian Universalist Church. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -