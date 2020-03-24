|
|
Verna L. Hays 1932—2020
Verna Louise Hays, 87, of Rockford passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Carriage Rehab and Healthcare. Born October 25, 1932, in Rockford, the daughter of Thomas Lee and Ann Louise (Pilgrim) Justice. Graduated from Harlem High School, Class of 1951 and Rockford College in 1991. Employed by Rockford College in the Alumni and Development Office for 25 years, retiring in 2006. Married Sam Hays in 1968. Member of the Unitarian Universalist Church, where she sang in the choir. In retirement, she loved to travel, write short stories, and was an accomplished artist. Survivors include her son, Donald (Yolanda) Peterson; granddaughters, Rachel Peterson and Kimberly (Ryan) Austin; grandson, Joshua Peterson; great granddaughter, Lilith Peterson; and special friends, Guy Price and Jodine Hudson. Predeceased by son, Mike Peterson; husband, Sam Hays.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Unitarian Universalist Church. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020