|
|
Vernell "Sonny" Harris 1941—2019
Vernell "Sonny" Harris of Rockford departed this earthly life August 22, 2019. He was born October 13, 1941 in Prescott, Arkansas the son of Vernice and Naomi Harris. Vernell lived in Rockford 45 years coming from Chicago. He married the former Lucille Francis January 18, 1980. Vernell was employed as a clerk by Sunstrand Aero Space 20 years before retiring He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Vernell was a avid bowler. He attended McRay High School in Prescott.
Vernell leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Lucille; two sons, Vernell and Corey (Surita) Harris; two daughters, Lillian Harris and Naomi Smith-Newsome; two, stepsons, Roy Lee French and Gregory (Diane) French; four stepdaughters, Darlene Foster, Sherrion French, Janice (Daniel) Burks and Carolyn (Maurice) Chandler; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Harris Marshall and Helen Byrd; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church 1720 Morgan St. Burial in
Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019