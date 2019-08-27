Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernell Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernell "Sonny" Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernell "Sonny" Harris Obituary
Vernell "Sonny" Harris 1941—2019
Vernell "Sonny" Harris of Rockford departed this earthly life August 22, 2019. He was born October 13, 1941 in Prescott, Arkansas the son of Vernice and Naomi Harris. Vernell lived in Rockford 45 years coming from Chicago. He married the former Lucille Francis January 18, 1980. Vernell was employed as a clerk by Sunstrand Aero Space 20 years before retiring He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Vernell was a avid bowler. He attended McRay High School in Prescott.
Vernell leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Lucille; two sons, Vernell and Corey (Surita) Harris; two daughters, Lillian Harris and Naomi Smith-Newsome; two, stepsons, Roy Lee French and Gregory (Diane) French; four stepdaughters, Darlene Foster, Sherrion French, Janice (Daniel) Burks and Carolyn (Maurice) Chandler; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Harris Marshall and Helen Byrd; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church 1720 Morgan St. Burial in
Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now