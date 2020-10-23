1/1
Vernon Schwebke
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Schwebke 1937—2020
Vernon Leroy Schwebke, 83, of Rockford (formerly of Garden Prairie, IL), died October 19, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born to Martin and Leone (White) Schwebke in Belvidere, IL and lived nearly all his life in Garden Prairie, IL Growing up on the family farm with his five sisters and 2 brothers, oh what a wonderful childhood he had. After graduating from Belvidere High School, he went on to receive his journeyman tool and dye certification. Vern married his sweetheart, Barbara Wych, May 25, 1957 in Garden Prairie. He owned and operated Swebco Manufacturing beginning in 1979 which he continued to be involved in nearly every day. He loved his home away from home in Walker, MN where he has spent every spring through fall fishing on Leech Lake. Vern was a member of the Garden Prairie United Church of Christ, the Harvard Moose, and served many years on the board of the Garden Prairie Cemetery. He loved his Detroit Tigers and Lions, a good game of cards, taking his chances on the slots and bowled for many years with Russ Osterberg and their sons. Vern was the rock of the family, the jokester, and a great storyteller of which he was usually actively involved in. More than anything he loved his "Barbie" and spending time with their family. His favorite title was Papa, and he cherished every minute with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vern had a gift of making everyone feel that they were important and special.
He is loved and dearly missed by his wife, Barbara; sons, Kirk (Patty) Schwebke; John (Doris Chavez) Schwebke; daughter, Julie (Stuart) Kemp; son, Dan (Terri) Schwebke; sisters, Pat Johnson; Mary Lou (Griff) Griffin and Judy (Dean) Kurr; grandchildren, Shauna (Bobby) Faherty, Casey (Julie) Schwebke, Sam Kemp, Sarah (Brandon Bowen) Kemp, Ted and Marty Schwebke and Zachary Schwebke; and great grand-children, Kinley, Norah, and Liam Schwebke and Emma and Wyatt Faherty.
Vernon is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gloria Walker, Reginald Schwebke, Ruth Lambert and Russell Schwebke.
The funeral ceremony will be private with a live streaming at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Rev. Dina Lauman will officiate. The burial will be at Garden Prairie Cemetery. At the family's request masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Garden Prairie United Church of Christ and the Garden Prairie Cemetery Association. To leave the family a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
live streaming
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved