Vernon Schwebke 1937—2020
Vernon Leroy Schwebke, 83, of Rockford (formerly of Garden Prairie, IL), died October 19, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born to Martin and Leone (White) Schwebke in Belvidere, IL and lived nearly all his life in Garden Prairie, IL Growing up on the family farm with his five sisters and 2 brothers, oh what a wonderful childhood he had. After graduating from Belvidere High School, he went on to receive his journeyman tool and dye certification. Vern married his sweetheart, Barbara Wych, May 25, 1957 in Garden Prairie. He owned and operated Swebco Manufacturing beginning in 1979 which he continued to be involved in nearly every day. He loved his home away from home in Walker, MN where he has spent every spring through fall fishing on Leech Lake. Vern was a member of the Garden Prairie United Church of Christ, the Harvard Moose, and served many years on the board of the Garden Prairie Cemetery. He loved his Detroit Tigers and Lions, a good game of cards, taking his chances on the slots and bowled for many years with Russ Osterberg and their sons. Vern was the rock of the family, the jokester, and a great storyteller of which he was usually actively involved in. More than anything he loved his "Barbie" and spending time with their family. His favorite title was Papa, and he cherished every minute with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vern had a gift of making everyone feel that they were important and special.
He is loved and dearly missed by his wife, Barbara; sons, Kirk (Patty) Schwebke; John (Doris Chavez) Schwebke; daughter, Julie (Stuart) Kemp; son, Dan (Terri) Schwebke; sisters, Pat Johnson; Mary Lou (Griff) Griffin and Judy (Dean) Kurr; grandchildren, Shauna (Bobby) Faherty, Casey (Julie) Schwebke, Sam Kemp, Sarah (Brandon Bowen) Kemp, Ted and Marty Schwebke and Zachary Schwebke; and great grand-children, Kinley, Norah, and Liam Schwebke and Emma and Wyatt Faherty.
Vernon is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gloria Walker, Reginald Schwebke, Ruth Lambert and Russell Schwebke.
The funeral ceremony will be private with a live streaming at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Rev. Dina Lauman will officiate. The burial will be at Garden Prairie Cemetery. At the family's request masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Garden Prairie United Church of Christ and the Garden Prairie Cemetery Association. To leave the family a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
