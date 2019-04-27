|
|
Veronica "Elsie" Grodem
1918—2019
Veronica "Elsie" Grodem, 101, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in her home.
She was born March 26, 1918, daughter of Albert and Rosalia Olszewski. Elsie lived her entire life in Rockford. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Parish. Elsie married Hector Tondi on Aug. 10, 1940. He passed away June 10, 1976. She married Elmer Grodem on Aug. 19, 1967. He passed away Feb. 9, 2012. Elsie was employed by J. C. Penny Co. as a bookkeeper. She loved her family, traveling and playing cards with her friends.
Those left to celebrate her life include her daughter, Sheila Tondi; grandchildren, Brad (Amy) Derry, M. Patrick Derry, Greg Derry, Dr. Amy (Mitchell) Trevey, Jennifer (Ryan) Trathan and Dr. Matthew (Dr. Tanja) Derry; great-grandchildren, Emma Madeline and Reese Derry, Fabian Seyller, Wyatt Derry, Christian and Nathanael Trevey, Serjev, Maksim, Olivia and Adrijana Derry and many nieces and nephews. Elsie is predeceased by her son, Aldo and sisters, Frances (Frank) Janczak, Lottie (Tom) Tybel and Mary (Bill) Sikerski; daughter-in-law, Allison (Ritz) Derry. The family would like to give special thanks to Molly and In-Home Health Care as well as Northern Illinois Hospice for their care and compassion.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for masses to be said in her name.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019