Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicharn Younvanich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicharn Younvanich


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicharn Younvanich Obituary
Vicharn Younvanich 1947—2019
Vicharn Younvanich, 72, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born on July 20, 1947, in Thailand, the son of Yong and LunYounvanich. Vicharn earned a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Truman State University. He worked as a Programming Engineer and retired from Camcar Textron, retiring in 2008. Vicharn was a member of Ratanaram Buddhist Temple and enjoyed religious studies. He was a good soul, generous to others with his many gifts. A handyman, Vicharn loved to travel and cherished his time spent with family, enjoyed all sports, reading and taking in nature, especially feeding and watching birds. Survived by his wife of 30 years, Sunee; daughters, Regina (Skiel) Viveros, Renee (Joshua Henry) Brien, Shawanee and Shanida Younvanich; grandchildren, Ashley, Alexis, Christian and Autumn; and 3 brothers, 1 sister and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Thailand. Predeceased by his parents and granddaughter Aliyah Sky Viveros. A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford IL from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicharn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -