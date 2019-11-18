|
Vicharn Younvanich 1947—2019
Vicharn Younvanich, 72, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born on July 20, 1947, in Thailand, the son of Yong and LunYounvanich. Vicharn earned a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Truman State University. He worked as a Programming Engineer and retired from Camcar Textron, retiring in 2008. Vicharn was a member of Ratanaram Buddhist Temple and enjoyed religious studies. He was a good soul, generous to others with his many gifts. A handyman, Vicharn loved to travel and cherished his time spent with family, enjoyed all sports, reading and taking in nature, especially feeding and watching birds. Survived by his wife of 30 years, Sunee; daughters, Regina (Skiel) Viveros, Renee (Joshua Henry) Brien, Shawanee and Shanida Younvanich; grandchildren, Ashley, Alexis, Christian and Autumn; and 3 brothers, 1 sister and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Thailand. Predeceased by his parents and granddaughter Aliyah Sky Viveros. A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford IL from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019