Vickie A. Egler
Vickie A. Egler 1944—2020
Vickie A. (Swenson) Egler, 76, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Vickie was born June 15, 1944, daughter of Harvey and Artus (Anderson) Swenson. She graduated from East High School, Class of 1962. Vickie married Darrell "Butch" Egler on September 15, 1962. She began working at CVS/Osco at the age of 16 and was employed there for 50 plus years, having various roles. Vickie loved to gamble and take trips to Vegas. She was an avid Packers fan and a dog lover. Vickie had several pets, but shared a special love for her last dog, Bubba. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson, Neil. Vickie was always on the go, staying active and full of energy. She will be dearly missed.
Vickie is survived by her children, Kim (Dave) Foor and Steve (Teresa) Egler; grandchildren, Shannon (Zak) Johnston, Dana Foor, Michael Egler and Katrina Egler; great-grandson, Neil Mains; sister, Patti (Kevin) Winger; brother-in-law' Don Busekros; several nieces and nephews and her special dog, Bubba. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Darrell and sister, Karin Busekros. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Neuro Trauma ICU team at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center for their care and compassion during Vickie's final weeks.
A walk-through visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Those attending are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to allow 50 people at a time. Final resting place will be in Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
