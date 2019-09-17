Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Swemline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie L. Swemline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie L. Swemline Obituary
Vickie L. Swemline 1952—2019
Vickie L. Swemline, formally known as Doke/Hacht, 67, of Loves Park, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on September 14, 2019. Vickie was the beloved daughter of Martha and the late Vernon Arwood; Loving mother of John (Estela) Doke, Carrie (Neal) Hogan, and Lacy (Jeff) Stauffer; Cherished grandmother of Jevin, Jett, Dylan, Derek, Jaydee, and Rozalyn; Dear sister of Cindy (late Kenneth) Shaw, Steve Arwood, and Rick (Kris) Arwood ; Dog mother, aunt and cousin to many.
Vickie loved projects around the house, including; gardening and crafts. Vickie was also an extremely supportive grandma, attending sporting events; she was known as the grandma of the entire Harlem Cougars wrestling team. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, September 20 from 5-7pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd., Machesney Park, IL 61115).
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now