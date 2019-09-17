|
|
Vickie L. Swemline 1952—2019
Vickie L. Swemline, formally known as Doke/Hacht, 67, of Loves Park, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on September 14, 2019. Vickie was the beloved daughter of Martha and the late Vernon Arwood; Loving mother of John (Estela) Doke, Carrie (Neal) Hogan, and Lacy (Jeff) Stauffer; Cherished grandmother of Jevin, Jett, Dylan, Derek, Jaydee, and Rozalyn; Dear sister of Cindy (late Kenneth) Shaw, Steve Arwood, and Rick (Kris) Arwood ; Dog mother, aunt and cousin to many.
Vickie loved projects around the house, including; gardening and crafts. Vickie was also an extremely supportive grandma, attending sporting events; she was known as the grandma of the entire Harlem Cougars wrestling team. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, September 20 from 5-7pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd., Machesney Park, IL 61115).
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019