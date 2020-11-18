Vicky Sanders 1951—2020Vicky Ann Seals-Sanders, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 9, 2020. She was born September 4, 1951 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Lawrence and Connie Seals. Vicky lived in Rockford since 1981 coming from Milwaukee, WI. She married Primus Sanders he preceded her in death. Vicky was employed as a machine operator by Counselors Manufactory and Mechanic Universal. She was a member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Vicky was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary unit 87 in Chicago. She attended schools in Waterloo.Vicky leaves to cherish many loving memories, companion of many years, Robert Sims; three daughters, Zondra (Anthony Luster) Carson, Alanda (Frank Wade) Carson and Tamara Carson; son, Elfonda (Sonya) Seals; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two sisters, Sondra (McKinley ) Roby and Tina Seals; two brothers, Lawrence (Roxanne) Seals and Robert Horton; god-daughter Bobbi Chapman; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Tyrone Seals.Moving visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa.