Victor Dean Jochims

Victor Dean Jochims Obituary
Victor Dean Jochims 1936—2020
Victor Dean Jochims, 83, of Machesney Park passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born March 26, 1936, in Tama, Iowa, the son of John and Jessie (Reavis) Jochims. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Married Mary Carol Anderson on January 5, 1963, in Dixon. Retired from Thermo Form Tooling Tech. Survivors include his children, Doug (Linda Guadarrama) Jochims, Jan (Jeremy) Raab and Lori (Ken) Brande; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Anderson and Lucy Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Beverly Fletcher and the Fletcher family. Predeceased by his wife; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Riverside Community Church, 6816 North 2nd Street, Machesney Park, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
