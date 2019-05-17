|
Victor Goral 1964—2019
Victor "Vic" G. Goral, age 55, of Rockton, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1964, in Rockford, IL, the son of Edward and Susan (Joskoskie) Goral. Vic graduated from Boylan Catholic High School in 1982. He then served in the U.S. Airforce. He married Nicol Sims on 4/29/95 in Bloomington, IL. He was a very hard worker, working at Chrylser up until his death. He enjoyed riding on his Harley, the Bears and Chicago Cubs.
Vic is survived by his wife, Nicol; children, Sam and Mya; parents, Edward and Sue Goral; In-Laws, Bud and Judy Sims; siblings, Angie (Pat) Butters, Tressa Nicols, Lisa (Jeff)Baxter, Alicia(Jeff) Ellison , Alessondra(Pat) Bojador; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Matt and Vanda Goral and maternal grandparents Andrew and Helen Joskoskie; aunt, Carol Joskoskie.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 19th at 2:00 pm at Vic and Nicol's house, 12929 Northland Estates Ct, Rockton, IL.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shahid Shekhani, Nicole Disch, Dr. Kevin Kozak and all the staff at Mercyhealth Medical Oncology in Janesville for their loving care.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019