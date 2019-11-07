|
|
Victor Rossol 1930—2019
Victor peacefully went to be with his Lord in his home on Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born January 8, 1930, in Lippa, Poland; son of German parents, Emil and Erna Rossol.
He emigrated to America in 1952 and worked for a farmer in Arkansas before he relocated to Rockford, Illinois. After this he worked to bring his parents and six siblings to America in 1956. Victor married Ruth Rettkowski in 1957. He was employed at Barber Coleman, and later at Newell Counselor, where he retired in 1994.
He and his wife were founding members at Forest City Baptist Church where he was a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and loyal choir member for over 30 years. He loved his family, his Lord, and faithfully serving. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Victor is survived by his wife, Ruth; his son, Gary (Shari) Rossol; daughter, Debbie (Matthew) Bundy; grandchildren: Rebecca (Dan) Jensen, Robert (Ashley) Rossol, Whitney (Ryan) Frazier, Erinn Rossol, and Grace Bundy; great-grandchildren, Ian, Amelia, and Connor Jensen, and Lincoln Rossol. He was also survived by his two brothers and three sisters.
Victor was predeceased by his parents and a sister.
Funeral Services 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford. Visitation 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rockford Rescue Mission.
