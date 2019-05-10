|
|
Victoria A. Duncan 1946—2019
Victoria A. Duncan, 72, of Loves Park, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1946 in Rockford to William and Barbara (Apgar) Knauss. Vikki enjoyed being outdoors, reading and spending time on the porch swing at Plum Lake.
Survived by sister, Suzanne (Craig) Vasseur; sons, William (Kelly) Duncan, Curt (Ann) Duncan; granddaughters, Jorrie (Doug) Epperson, Kenna (Nick) Stromquist, and great-granddaughter, Kiya. Predeceased by parents, William and Barbara Knauss; husband, Milan, and beloved dogs, Brenna and Gypsy.
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019