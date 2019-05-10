Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria A. Duncan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victoria A. Duncan Obituary
Victoria A. Duncan 1946—2019
Victoria A. Duncan, 72, of Loves Park, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1946 in Rockford to William and Barbara (Apgar) Knauss. Vikki enjoyed being outdoors, reading and spending time on the porch swing at Plum Lake.
Survived by sister, Suzanne (Craig) Vasseur; sons, William (Kelly) Duncan, Curt (Ann) Duncan; granddaughters, Jorrie (Doug) Epperson, Kenna (Nick) Stromquist, and great-granddaughter, Kiya. Predeceased by parents, William and Barbara Knauss; husband, Milan, and beloved dogs, Brenna and Gypsy.
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now