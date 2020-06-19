Vikki Anne (Shones) Peterson 1953—2020
Vikki Anne (Shones) Peterson, 66, of Rockton passed peacefully in her home. Born July 18, 1953 in Rockford, the daughter of Arnold J. Shones & Ester Grossenbacher. Graduated from Boylan High School, Class of 1971, and then later Herzing Institute. She worked for Sundstrand for twelve years, in data processing. Married William "Bill" Peterson in Rockford, on January 21, 1986. She was a wife, mother, sister, friend, loved horses equestrian and raising farm animals. Very intelligent and happy.
Survivors include husband, Bill; son, Jerred; sister, Donna Shones and three brothers, Dave, Dale and Mark Shones; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Bridget's Church or Boylan Catholic High School in her name. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. – Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.