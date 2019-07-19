|
Vincent G. Livingston 1937—2019
Vincent Gene Livingston, 82, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. He was born June 29, 1937 in La Crosse, WI, the son of Ivan L. and Nina May (Barker) Livingston. Vincent served in the United States Army from 1956-1958 in the Korean Conflict. He married Alice M. Jump on June 29, 1962. Vincent worked as a machinist and a plant manager for Williams Foods, and retired from Pfizer. Vincent was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for many years. He enjoyed hunting, going to the casino to play slots and volunteering. Most of all, Vincent loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a family man and someone who was always doing for others.
Vincent is loved and missed by his children, Tina (Jim) Walker and Tiffany Livingston; grandchildren, Nicholas (Alyce) Walker, Nolan (Anna) Walker, Noel (Travis Zeman) Walker; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Aaliyah, and Mackenzie Walker, Ella, Avery and Nora Walker, Mya Walker, Maleah Warren, Keiko and Zeke Zeman; siblings, Ivan L. Livingston, Jr., Joyce (Donald) Poshka, and Richard (Cindy) Livingston, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as cousin and special friend, Billy (Dora) Livingston. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Alice, sister, Mary Sommers, and brother, Joe Livingston as well as sister-in-law, Betty Livingston and brother-in-law, Harold Sommers.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115 with a visitation to be held from 9:00 until the time of service. Private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019