Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
101 Main St
Durand, IL 61024
(815) 248-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Licari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Licari


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Licari Obituary
Vincent Licari 1931—2019
VINCENT F. LICARI, age 88 of Jefferson passed away July 28, 2019 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek after a brief illness. He was born January 29, 1931 in Rockford IL to Mary Peloso and James Licari. Vincent attended St. Thomas Catholic School and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Rockford, IL. He worked alongside his father as a barber at Marsala Barber Shop on 1014 S. Main St. in Rockford, IL for over 20 years. He was also a member of St. Ambrogio Society on Montague Street in Rockford, IL. He is survived by his wife Myrtle of Jefferson, WI; children, Mary (Michael) Angileri of Roscoe, IL, Vincent Licari of Machesney Park, IL, Christina (Christopher) Knepler of Sherman, IL; his brother Frank (Marion) Licari of Loves Park, IL; grandchildren, Paul (Julie) Angileri, Marisa (Steve) Sforza, Krista Angileri, Michael Keith Angileri, Skylar Friedman, Aidyn Freidman; great-grandchildren, Piper and Macy Angileri, Tristan and Adrian Sforza. He was preceded in death by his son John Licari, and nephew James Licari. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Visitation will begin at 9:30.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now