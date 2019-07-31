|
|
Vincent Licari 1931—2019
VINCENT F. LICARI, age 88 of Jefferson passed away July 28, 2019 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek after a brief illness. He was born January 29, 1931 in Rockford IL to Mary Peloso and James Licari. Vincent attended St. Thomas Catholic School and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Rockford, IL. He worked alongside his father as a barber at Marsala Barber Shop on 1014 S. Main St. in Rockford, IL for over 20 years. He was also a member of St. Ambrogio Society on Montague Street in Rockford, IL. He is survived by his wife Myrtle of Jefferson, WI; children, Mary (Michael) Angileri of Roscoe, IL, Vincent Licari of Machesney Park, IL, Christina (Christopher) Knepler of Sherman, IL; his brother Frank (Marion) Licari of Loves Park, IL; grandchildren, Paul (Julie) Angileri, Marisa (Steve) Sforza, Krista Angileri, Michael Keith Angileri, Skylar Friedman, Aidyn Freidman; great-grandchildren, Piper and Macy Angileri, Tristan and Adrian Sforza. He was preceded in death by his son John Licari, and nephew James Licari. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Visitation will begin at 9:30.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019