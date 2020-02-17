|
|
Vincenza "Vinni" Cavallaro Torrisi 1955—2020
Vincenza "Vinni" Cavallaro Torrisi, 64, of Rockford passed away on February 16, 2020 surrounded by her family following a brave battle with cancer. Born December 11, 1955, in Rockford, Illinois, to Joseph and Maria (LaLoggia) Cavallaro. Vinni attended St. Anthony of Padua and St. Bridget grade schools prior to Boylan Central Catholic High School, where she graduated in 1973.
A lifelong resident of Rockford, Vinni was dedicated to serving others and bettering her community. She spent her time and talents with many nonprofit organizations in leadership roles: varsity cheer coach at Rockford Lutheran and Boylan High Schools, Assistant Director for the Rockford ProAm, Marketing Director for Siena on Brendenwood, and Founder/Director of NowSizing for senior living.
Vinni enjoyed entertaining family and friends, playing golf with her weekly women's league, and playing the piano. She cherished her roles as mom to Kimberly and Robyn, and devoted Nanna to Parker and Martin. Vinni was extremely proud of her faith and Italian heritage, celebrating both with her family throughout her life. In 2008 Vinni rekindled a friendship with her husband Jim, with whom she shared a partnership for twelve years. They married on August 8, 2014, and enjoyed traveling, entertaining, laughing, and solving crossword puzzles together.
Vinni is survived by her devoted husband, Jim, and her loving daughters, Kimberly (Ryan) Farrell Wilson and Robyn (Drew) Farrell Roulo; grandsons, Parker Allen Wilson and Martin Ellis Farrell Roulo; stepsons, Philip (Nicole) Torrisi and Ben (Erin) Torrisi; identical twin sister, Carmella Cavallaro (Sam) Rongere and brother, Joseph (Yvonne) Cavallaro; adoring nieces and nephew, Lisa (Bryan) Kendall, Monica Rongere, Marc Rongere, Angela Cavallaro, Elizabeth Cavallaro, Amanda (Kevin) Rambow, and Alex Torrisi; grandnieces and grandnephew; mother-in-law, Gloria Torrisi; brother-in-law, Dan (Cindy) Torrisi. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Maria Cavallaro; grandparents, Joseph and Carmela Cavallaro and Michele and Vincenza LaLoggia.
Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St, Rockford, IL 61102. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road. Visitation to continue Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. To express online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020