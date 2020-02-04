|
Vinton Woodyard 1933—2020
Vinton Woodyard, 86, of Machesney Park, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born September 17, 1933 in Kentucky. Son of Ottis Woodyard. United in marriage to Dorothy Nickelson. She predeceased him on March 12, 2018. Employed for many years at Ingersoll until his retirement. Vinton found great enjoyment in fishing, camping, woodworking and traveling to northern Wisconsin and down south for fishing. Survived by his children, Mary (Mark) O'Neal and Brian Woodyard; grandchildren, Sean O'Neal and Isabel Woodyard; great-grandson, Elijah O'Neal. Predeceased by his parents and spouse. Celebration of Life Memorial Open Visitation with refreshments from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 North Alpine Road, Machesney Park. Condolences can be left at www.sunsetmemfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020