Viola Harrington
1927 - 2020
Viola Harrington 1927—2020
Viola Barbara Harrington of rural Kirkland IL, formerly of Carpentersville, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital, Rockford, IL. Viola was born on June 20, 1927 in Chicago she was the daughter of Frank and Fern (Harris) Nabor. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Harrington on February 23, 1946 in Chicago. They were married for 62 years. Viola worked for many years in medical records at Sherman Hospital in Elgin.
Viola is survived by daughter Gail (Greg) Pokora of Hayward WI and a son Glen (Angie) Harrington of Belvidere. Viola has eight grandchildren, Mark, Matt, Mike and Joe Lisenby, Danielle and Michelle Harrington. Chris Cannon and Sarah Fairchild; 8 great grandchildren; and 12 great great grandchildren. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Kenneth, her daughter Judith Cannon and an infant son James Harrington, a brother Norman Nabor and a sister Jean Stains.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30am Friday, Oct. 2, at First Lutheran Church of Kirkland with Pastor Carl Rasmussen officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am to 11:15am. Burial will take place following the services at Maple Cemetery, Kirkland IL. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel
309 South 5th Street
Kirkland, IL 60146
(815) 895-6589
