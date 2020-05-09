Home

Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Cedar Bluff Cemetery
Viola Jones


1931 - 2020
Viola Jones Obituary
Viola Jones 1931—2020
Viola Jones of Rockford age 88, departed this earthly life May 01, 2020. She was born May 18, 1931 in Birmingham, Alabama to Guy and Sudie Mae McCray Green.
She was our family Matriarch and our heart. Her void is felt by her loving Children Gwendolyn Hayes, Annette D. Davenport, Mary L. Jones Durbin, Leonard (Monty) L. Jones and Karen L. Jones; Also Nieces and Nephews, Mary Poindexter, Raymond Green, Deborah Hayes, Gregory Green, Michael Green and K. Patrick Yarbrough; numerous Grand Children and Great Grandchildren also Great Great Nieces and Nephews and Cousins.
A graveside burial will take place for immediate family Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020
