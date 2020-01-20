|
Violet Dillenburg 1923—2020
Violet Dillenburg, 96, Rockford went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 19, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born September 2, 1923, in Diagonal, Iowa, the daughter of Ora and Clara Reynolds. Violet graduated from Diagonal High School in 1940, and married her high school sweetheart, Donald Dillenburg on July 3, 1942, in Grant City, MO. They lived in Des Moines, IA until Donald was drafted. He completed Army basic training at Camp Haan in Riverside, CA where she joined him in May of 1943. Violet moved back to Diagonal before her husband's unit was to be shipped overseas. Rockford had been their home since leaving Diagonal in 1957. On their 56th wedding anniversary they renewed their vows. They were married 59 ½ years when Donald passed away on November 26, 2001. They had 2 children, Kenney and Rayann. Violet was an employee of Rockford Products for 26 1/2 years retiring in 1985. She was a member of Rockford Products Retirees. Violet and Donald did a lot of traveling and camping after retirement but especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was sewing for her family. Violet was a member of Maywood Evangelical Free Church of Rockford where she served as a Deaconess for 4 years and also helped in the Sunday school nursery.
Survived by her son, Kenney (Fran) Dillenburg of Candlewick Lake, Poplar Grove; her daughter, Rayann (David) Lobbins of Janesville, WI; her sister, Lillian Ebel of Rockford; her 3 grandchildren, Dale of Rockford, Douglas (Michele) Dillenburg of South Beloit, and GloriAnn (Steven) Sternickle of Roscoe; her 11 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Donald; her parents, Ora and Clara Reynolds; her grandson, Darrell Dillenburg and her sisters, Doris Rowe, Betty Dolecheck, Alice Hall and Claire Heck.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Maywood Evangelical Free Church, 3621 Samuelson Rd. Rockford, with Reverend Gary Kniseley officiating. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the church. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Muflord Rd. Rockford. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020