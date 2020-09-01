Violet E. DeVlieger 1934—2020
Violet E. DeVlieger, 85, of Rockford, IL passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after long illness.
Violet was born to Carl and Perpetua (Betty Pfluger) Vollmer on November 14, 1934 in Bloomer, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Muldoon High School in 1952. She married Maurice DeVlieger on July 30, 1955. Maury and Violet celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary one month prior to her death. Violet was the oldest of 7 children and a surrogate mom to her brothers and sisters while her parents worked. Maury and Violet had the biggest garden in the neighborhood and were always willing to share the harvest with those around. She was a homemaker and a great cook. The best times were with the family gathered at the dinner table wondering what was on the menu. She was a member of St. Edwards Parish, Choir, and Ladies Guild. Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband and six children; Tom (Becky), Jim (Cheri), Steve (Chris), Bob (Christe), Kathi (Mike) Engelkes, Melissa (Steve) Cieslica; sixteen grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Linder, Aaron (Abbey) DeVlieger, Amanda (Josh) Griffeth, Brad (Eliza Gawenda) DeVlieger, Sarah (Evan Palm) DeVlieger, Rachel (Donald) Shaner, Jordan and Emily DeVlieger, Logan (Brie) Engelkes, Trace Engelkes, Chris (Lauren), Matthew, Marissa, and Mariah DeVlieger, Madelyn and Sophia Cieslica; ten great-grandchildren, Zach, Eli, Easton, Riley, Amelia, Jace, Noah, Desmond, Beckett and Thea; sister, Joanne (Gerald) Greenlee and brother, John (Kim) Vollmer; brother in law, Dennis (Sandy) DeVlieger; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Violet was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Carl, Jim, Alfred and sister, Mary Krull.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the team at Anam Glen Care Facility. They showed the greatest love, care and compassion for Violet these past several years.
Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th St. Rockford, IL 61109. Entombment will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Satori Care, C/O Anam Glen Nursing Home, 7978 Newburg Rd. Rockford, IL 61108.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com