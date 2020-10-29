Virgil Hart 1929—2020

This country lost one of the friendliest men around Virgil Hart lost his fight for life on October 20, 2020 born April 13, 1929. He was the eldest of seven children of Arthur and Ada Hart in Lime Springs, Ia. Virgil worked on the family farm and surrounding neighborhood farms until he was nineteen when he joined Uncle Sam's army. Being a part of the service was something he prided himself in. Many a familiar face lit up when they saw him in his Korean Veteran ball cap. After the service Virgil worked many jobs in Waterloo, Ia. area. He married and had three children Cecil, Debra and Michael. In 1965 Virgil moved to Belvidere, IL. To be one of the first employees of the Chrysler Plant. He spray and painted cars for 25 years. He met and married his second wife of 51 years Margaret Turek Hart together they had a son Jered. In his free time Virgil enjoyed sports, arts and crafts. Usually one could find him creating a painting or a wood project. Riding horses was a passion he shared with his wife and sons Michael and Jered. With Cecil he enjoyed baseball and football.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty and brothers Kennard, Wayne and Gary, he leaves behind brothers Howard and Jerry also his beloved wife Margaret, children and spouses Cecil (Karla) Hart, Debra (Bruce) Cline, Michael Hart, Jered (Michelle) Hart 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A service celebration of life at a later date.



