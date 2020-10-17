1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Barker-Jones
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginny" Barker-Jones 1942—2020
Virginia "Ginny" Barker-Jones, 78, passed away May 12, 2020.
Survivors include children, Alan (Nicole) Barker, Elaine (Sean) Bruckner, Karen (John) Hyde; daughter-in-law, Ramona Barker; 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. Ginny was blessed with 12 step-children and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved. Predeceased by parents, Ashford and Florence L. (Roland) Stover; step-mother, Mary Stover; brother, James Stover; sister, Jean Weller; son, Kenneth Brooks Barker, Jr.; loving husband, Marshall A. Jones; step-sons, Daniel Jones and Mathew Jones.
Memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 N. Church Street, Rockford. Burial in Middle Creek Cemetery, Winnebago. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved