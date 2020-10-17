Virginia "Ginny" Barker-Jones 1942—2020
Virginia "Ginny" Barker-Jones, 78, passed away May 12, 2020.
Survivors include children, Alan (Nicole) Barker, Elaine (Sean) Bruckner, Karen (John) Hyde; daughter-in-law, Ramona Barker; 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. Ginny was blessed with 12 step-children and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved. Predeceased by parents, Ashford and Florence L. (Roland) Stover; step-mother, Mary Stover; brother, James Stover; sister, Jean Weller; son, Kenneth Brooks Barker, Jr.; loving husband, Marshall A. Jones; step-sons, Daniel Jones and Mathew Jones.
Memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 N. Church Street, Rockford. Burial in Middle Creek Cemetery, Winnebago. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com