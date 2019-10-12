|
|
Virginia Christina Dunnkuski (Olson) 1927—2019
ROCKFORD – Virginia Christina Dunnkuski (Olson), age 92, of Rockford passed away peacefully at home Wednesday October 9, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, MN on August 5, 1927 to Carl & Mary Olson (Larson). She married the love of her life Walter Dunnkuski and they made their home in Rockford. In her younger years she enjoyed socializing at the VASA Lodge and was extremely proud of her Swedish Heritage. She mastered the art of rosemaling and was quite the artist. Virginia loved watching the pretty birds at her feeders, as well as tending her garden, fishing and spending summers at her cottage in Michigan. Beloved wife, sister, aunt and dear sweet friend; she will remain in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her nieces & nephews, Dale (Jill) Olson, Douglas (Vicki) Olson, Karen (Sean) Clancy, Peggy (Roger) Henry and Susan (Terry) Hall; and sisters-in-law, Marion Olson, Mildred Olson and Carol Lukes. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Dunnkuski; brothers, Frank & Leonard Olson; nephew, Bruce Olson; and her parents.
Funeral Services held Monday October 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Avenue, with visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Interment at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the family.
Thank you to Dr.Baris for his lifelong loving care and the nurses at OSF Hospice. A very special Thank You to Mariah and her other caregivers, the thoughtfulness of her friends and neighbors, especially Ranae & Dan Ehmen for their kindness, loving support, and exceptional care was all much appreciated.
www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019